Spain September final 12-month inflation revised down to 8.9%















Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spanish consumer prices rose 8.9% year-on-year in September, down from 10.5% in the period through August and slightly below the flash estimate of 9.0% released two weeks ago, final data released by the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters saw the 12-month inflation to September at 9.0%.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 6.2% year-on-year, down from 6.4% a month earlier.

INE revised the 12-month European Union-harmonised price increase to 9.0% down from a previous estimate of 9.3%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, editing by Inti Landauro











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.