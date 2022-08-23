Spain to spend 1.9 bln euros on housing renovation

Cranes are seen at dusk at two apartment complexes under construction in Madrid, Spain, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Spanish government approved a 1.9 billion euro ($1.89 billion) plan to subsidise housing renovation to make homes more energy-efficient, Housing Minister Raquel Sanchez said on Tuesday.

The government will finance the plan with the aid disbursed by the European Union to help member states overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, she told a news conference.

($1 = 1.0077 euros)

Reporting by Inti Landauro

