Spain tourism jumps in August, still below pre-pandemic levels















MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain in August jumped 70% from the same month last year to 8.82 million but remained way below the 10.12 million tourists who came in August 2019, official statistics showed on Tuesday.

Foreign tourists spent 11.26 billion euros ($11.10 billion) in Spain in August, up from 5.91 billion euros in the same month last year and a tad lower than the 11.70 billion in August 2019, data showed.

($1 = 1.0140 euros)

