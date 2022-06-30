Spain will gradually raise spending on defence to 2% of GDP by 2029

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a session at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - Spain will gradually raise spending the equivalent to 2% of the country's gross domestic product by 2029, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

"The government is committed to raising our defence budget to close to 2% of GDP by 2029," he told national TV station TVE.

All NATO member countries have committed to spend on defence the equivalent of 2% of GDP.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Christina Thykjaer. Editing by Emma Pinedo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.