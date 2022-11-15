Spain's core inflation expected to slow down in coming months, minister says















MADRID, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Spain's government expects core inflation to start slowing down in the coming months, Economy Minister Nadia Calviño said on Tuesday.

Spain's 12-month core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, remained at 6.2% in the period through October from the previous month, while overall inflation has fallen to 7.3% from 8.9% in the period through September.

Reporting by David Latona; Editing by inti Landauro











