Spain's Economy minister sees no signs of economic slowdown for now















MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino sees for now no signs of economic slowdown, despite the Bank of Spain saying Spanish gross domestic product had already slowed down in the third quarter due to uncertainty.

On Monday, the Spanish government lowered its economic growth outlook for 2023 to 2.1% from a previous estimate of 2.7%.

Reporting by Belen Carreño, Writing by Emma Pinedo











