Spain's GDP growth likely to top government outlook of 4.4%, finance minister says

[1/3] Containers are seen in a port in Malaga, Spain, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Nazca















MADRID, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday said "everything points out" that the country's gross domestic product in 2022 will grow above the 4.4% rate predicted in the government's latest outlook.

Spain in October raised its gross domestic product growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4%, from a previous expectation of 4.3% and lowered the outlook for 2023.

Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Leslie Adler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.