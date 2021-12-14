Spain's Ibercaja could begin IPO as soon as January, source says

MADRID, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Ibercaja is in touch with advisers on a potential initial public offering (IPO) as early as January, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, meeting its legal requirement to go public.

Former savings banks such as Ibercaja have been given until the end of next year to go public or raise money to cut stakes held by foundations under the terms of a Spanish bank bailout after the 2012 financial crisis.

"The bank has resumed contacts with potential investors and analysts and is currently in touch with advisers to sound out a market debut in January, which is among the first windows to kick off the process," the source said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The Ibercaja board has yet to sign off on starting the investor roadshow in January, the source said, adding that March and May are also under consideration.

Ibercaja, which has total assets of 58 billion euros ($65.6 billion), declined to comment.

The lender's chairman, Jose Luis Aguirre, said in April that Ibercaja remained committed to listing its shares by the end of 2022, and Chief Executive Victor Iglesias last month said that market windows in the first half of the year would be "the most favourable".

Newspaper Expansion, which first reported the news about a potential January roadshow, said that Ibercaja could be valued at between 1.65 billion euros and 2.1 billion euros, equating to between 0.5 and 0.65 times its 3.3 billion euro book value.

Rival Unicaja (UNI.MC) has a market value of 2.16 billion and trades at 0.54 times its book value.

Last week Ibercaja said it aimed to lift its return on tangible equity ratio (ROTE) of 7.2% to about 9% in the medium term through cost-cutting measures and fees from its more profitable business areas.

In 2013 the bank took over smaller rival Caja 3 in what was a series of banking mergers to strengthen a sector weakened by the bursting of a decade-long property market bubble.

Ibercaja did not take any state aid, but Caja 3 received 407 million euros in European funds, which it has already repaid.

Rothschild (ROTH.PA) is working as adviser on the proposed IPO, with Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and JP Morgan (JPM.N) global bookrunners.

The three investment banks declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8843 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jesús Aguado Additional reporting by Andrés González Editing by Emma Pinedo and David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.