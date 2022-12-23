Spain's Jan-Oct public deficit, minus town halls, narrows to 1.21% of GDP















Dec 23 (Reuters) - Spain's public deficit, including the central government, social security system and regions, but excluding town halls, narrowed to the equivalent to 1.21% of gross domestic product in the first ten months of the year, the Budget Ministry said on Friday.

The deficit figure was equivalent to 4.48% of GDP in the same period a year ago, the ministry said.

The deficit during the first nine months of this year was equivalent to 1.60% of GDP.

Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk; Editing by David Latona











