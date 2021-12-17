Spain's Jan-Oct trade deficit widens 41.5% from same period in 2020

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Spain's trade deficit in the first ten months of 2021 widened 41.5% from the same period last year, to 16.63 billion euros ($18.84 billion), the industry ministry said on Thursday.

Imports rose 22% to 275.31 billion euros from the same period a year ago and exports increased 21% to 258.68 billion euros, the ministry said.

($1 = 0.8825 euros)

