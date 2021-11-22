Spain’s Jan-Sept trade deficit widens 19.5% from same period in 2020

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Spain's trade deficit in the first nine months of 2021 widened 19.5% from the same period last year, to 13.27 billion euros ($13.82 billion), the industry ministry said on Monday.

Imports rose 21.9% to 243.23 billion euros from the same period a year ago, while exports increased 22.1% to 229.96 billion euros, the ministry said.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro

