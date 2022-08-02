Spain's July jobless edges up 0.11% from June to 2.88 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The number of people registering as jobless in Spain rose 0.11% in July from June, by 3,230 people, leaving 2.88 million people out of work, the lowest level in July data since 2008, the Labour Ministry said on Tuesday.

Spain added 9,104 net jobs during the month to 20.11 million, the 15th month of job creation in a row, separate data from the Social Security Ministry showed.

Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, Editing by Tomas Cobos

