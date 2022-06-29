Spain's June annual inflation rate surpasses 10% the first time since 1985

A woman buys in a fruits and vegetables shop at a food market in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

June 29 (Reuters) - Spanish 12-month inflation rose to 10.2% in June, the first time it surpassed 10% since April 1985, up from 8.7% the previous month, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday.

The reading was higher than the 9.0% forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose to 5.5% year-on-year from 4.9% a month earlier, the INE data showed.

Spanish European Union-harmonised inflation was 10.0% in the 12 months through June, up from 8.5% a month earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.