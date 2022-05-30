Spain's May flash CPI rises to 8.7% y/y

A woman takes some milk in a Caprabo supermarket in Barcelona, Spain, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

May 30 (Reuters) - Spanish 12-month inflation rose to 8.7% in May up from 8.3% the previous month, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Monday.

The reading was higher than the 8.3% forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose to 4.9% year-on-year from 4.4% a month earlier, the INE data showed.

Spanish European Union-harmonised inflation was 8.5% in the 12 months through May, up from 8.3% a month earlier.

Reporting by Mariana Ferreira Azevedo; editing by Inti Landauro

