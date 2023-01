Jan 11 (Reuters) - Spain's seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial output fell 1.1% year-on-year in November, official data from the country's National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday.

Industrial output in November was 3.2% lower than in October and 4.6% lower than in November last year, INE said.

Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro











