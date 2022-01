Jan 11 (Reuters) - Spain's seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial output rose 4.8% year-on-year in November, official data from the country's national statistics institute (INE) showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected an increase of 0.6% in November.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio, Editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.