Spain's October current account surplus rises to 2.14 bln euros

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Spain's current account was in surplus to the tune of 2.14 billion euros in October, up from a surplus of 1.05 billion euros in the same month a year ago, the Bank of Spain said on Thursday.

In September the surplus was 1.21 billion euros, according to the central bank.

Reporting by Mariana Ferreira Azevedo; Editing by Inti Landauro.

