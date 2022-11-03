Spain's October jobless falls 0.92% from September to 2.91 mln















Nov 3 (Reuters) - The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell by 0.92% in October from a month earlier, or by 27,027 people, leaving a total of 2.91 million people out of work, the lowest in a month of October since 2008, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Thursday.

Spain added 16,095 net formal jobs during the month to 20.24 million jobs, according to seasonally adjusted data, making it the 18th month of job creation in a row, a separate report from the Social Security Ministry showed.

The October jobless rate had only decreased from the prior month once before, in 2021, the Labour Ministry said, as employment in tourism-heavy Spain typically peaks in the summer period between June and September.

Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk; Editing by David Latona











