Spain's October Natural Gas Imports Rise 40.6% from Oct 2020

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Spain imported 40.4 gigawatt hours (GWh) of natural gas in October, 40.6% more than during the same month last year, data from Cores, an independent arm of the Energy and Environment Ministry that monitors energy supplies, showed on Tuesday.

Shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) accounted for 64.2% of total imports while the remainder came via pipelines, Cores said.

Europe's gas imports and reserves have gained prominence in recent months as a supply crunch has driven up power prices to record highs.

Algeria's decision back in November to shut down a pipeline that feeds natural gas into Spain via Morocco has exacerbated the situation. read more

Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Inti Landauro

