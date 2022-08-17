1 minute read
Spain's public debt-to-GDP ratio down to 116.8% in June from 117.7% in March
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Spain's public debt ended the second quarter at the equivalent of 116.8% of gross domestic product, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday.
Spain's debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of June was lower than the 117.7% registered in March and below the 118.7% at the end of 2021, the central bank said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.