Spain's public debt-to-GDP ratio down to 116.8% in June from 117.7% in March

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Spain's public debt ended the second quarter at the equivalent of 116.8% of gross domestic product, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday.

Spain's debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of June was lower than the 117.7% registered in March and below the 118.7% at the end of 2021, the central bank said.

Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro

