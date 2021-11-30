Spain's September current account surplus at 2.22 bln euros

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Spain posted a current account surplus of 2.22 billion euros ($2.52 billion) in September versus a deficit of 267 million euros in the same month a year ago, the Bank of Spain said on Tuesday.

In August the surplus was 979 million euros, according to the central bank.

($1 = 0.8809 euros)

Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Inti Landauro

