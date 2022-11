[1/2] FILE PHOTO:Cranes are seen at the site of an under-construction building in Malaga, Spain, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Nazca















Nov 4 (Reuters) - Spain's seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial output rose 3.6% year-on-year in September, official data from the country's National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday.

INE revised down the year-on-year figure for the month of August to a 5.2% growth, from a previous 5.5%.

Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, editing by Inti Landauro











