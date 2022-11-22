Spanish banks have one month to agree with proposed mortgage relief measures

Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino arrives for a Eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

MADRID, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Spanish banks have one month to agree with the mortgage relief measures proposed by the government, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday.

She added Caixabank (CABK.MC), the bank with the largest assets in Spain, has said it intends to agree with the measures.

Reporting by Belén Carreño; writing by Inti Landauro; editing by David Latona

