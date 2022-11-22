Spanish banks have one month to agree with proposed mortgage relief measures















MADRID, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Spanish banks have one month to agree with the mortgage relief measures proposed by the government, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday.

She added Caixabank (CABK.MC), the bank with the largest assets in Spain, has said it intends to agree with the measures.

