Spanish economic growth sped up in the second quarter, minister says
MADRID, June 27 (Reuters) - Spain's gross domestic product growth has accelerated in the second quarter from the previous one, Spanish Economy minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday.
Spain's statistics institute on Friday revised the first quarter economic growth to 0.2% quarter-on-quarter from a previous 0.3% released in April. read more
Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro
