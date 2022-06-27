Spanish May industrial prices rise 43.6% on year, down from 44.5% in April

Workers assemble vehicles on the assembly line of the SEAT car factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea

June 27 (Reuters) - Spanish industrial production prices rose 43.6% in the 12 months through May down from a revised 44.5% in the 12 months period through April as energy prices increases slowed down, National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.

INE revised down the year-on-year April figure to 44.5% from a previous 45.0%.

Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro

