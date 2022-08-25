Spanish parliament upholds energy-saving decree

A man walks past mannequins displayed in the window of a store with the lights off to comply with the Spanish government's measures to save energy, as Spanish parliament is to vote on the energy saving decree, in Ronda, Spain, August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Spain's parliament approved the minority government's energy-saving decree on Thursday, ratifying a set of unpopular measures in force since Aug. 10 that the administration says has already cut electricity consumption.

Introduced as part of the European Union's push to wean itself off Russian gas, the emergency energy savings range from mandatory temperature limits for air-conditioning or heating to turning off lights in public buildings and shop windows.

Whether the measures, approved by 187-161 votes, will help Spain meet its European commitment to cut gas usage by 7% remains to be seen, however, as utilities have been using more gas lately after a severe drought limited hydro-electric output. read more Further measures are expected next month.

The main opposition parties have criticised the measures as improvised, inefficient and harmful for the economy.

Reorting by Belen Carreno, writing by Andrei Khalip

