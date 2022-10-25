Spanish Sept industrial prices up 35.6% on year, slowest since Dec















MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Spanish industrial production prices rose 35.6% in the 12 months through September, down from a 42.9% increase in the year through August, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday.

The industrial 12-month production price increase in September was the slowest since December 2021, INE's data showed. The increase had peaked at an all-time record of 47% in the period through March as energy prices skyrocketed.

INE revised the year-on-year August number to 42.9% from a previous 41.8%. Industrial prices were unchanged in September compared with August, INE said.

Excluding energy prices, annual industrial price inflation stood at 14% in September, down from 14.4% a month earlier, INE said.

Companies tend to pass on industrial price rises to customers, ultimately fuelling inflation, which in Spain is running at its fastest pace in three decades.

