Spotify launches 'Netflix Hub' on its app to attract fans

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Music streaming platform Spotify Technology (SPOT.N) said on Tuesday it has introduced a new hub where fans can listen to all the official soundtracks, playlists and podcasts related to Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) shows.

The Netflix Hub, as the companies are calling the new feature, will contain playlists from hit shows such as "Money Heist" and "Bridgerton", as well as the official soundtrack from shows such as "Squid Game". It can be accessed by both free and premium listeners.

The hub would also contain Netflix-tied podcasts including "Okay", "Netflix Is A Daily Joke" and "The Crown: The Official Podcast", the Swedish company said in a blog post.

Spotify, which saw a rise in premium subscribers in the third quarter, has benefited from the pandemic as people turned to its music platform to stay entertained. But with growing competition from Apple (AAPL.O) Music and Amazon (AMZN.O) Music, Spotify is looking at introducing new features to attract more subscribers.

Earlier in 2019, it had also collaborated with Disney (DIS.N) to create the Disney Hub. (https://reut.rs/3r7hley)

Spotify said subscribers across the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland and India will have access to the hub.

