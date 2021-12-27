Starboard acquires stake worth $800 mln in GoDaddy - WSJ

The company logo and ticker for GoDaddy Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP has purchased a 6.5% stake in web services firm GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N) worth about $800 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of GoDaddy, which have dropped 8% so far this year, rose 2.6% in premarket market trading.

According to the report, Starboard plans to push the company to improve its performance.

Arizona-based GoDaddy has seen a surge in online traffic as several businesses increasingly shifted to digital operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starboard Value and GoDaddy did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

