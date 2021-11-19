Stellantis to require all U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated

A view shows the logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain, France, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) will require all U.S. salaried non-represented employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 5, the automaker said on Friday, as it prepares for a phased reopening of its U.S. offices next year.

Nearly 80% of its salaried U.S. workforce self-reported that they are fully vaccinated, the company said.

The Chrysler parent said all workers would need to submit proof of their vaccination status by Dec. 4 and receive their final dose by Jan. 5.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru

