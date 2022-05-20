Sterling set for its biggest weekly rise since Dec 2020 vs dollar

British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

May 20 (Reuters) - Sterling was set for its biggest weekly gain since December 2020 against a weakening dollar on Friday as the latest economic data suggested the market might not need to scale back much further its expectations for Bank of England rate hikes.

The U.S. dollar was headed for its worst week since early February, showing fatigue after the currency's breathless 10%, 14-week surge. read more

Money markets are fully pricing in another 25-basis-point interest rate rise at the BoE's June meeting and 125 basis points of tightening by the end of the year, up from around 115 bps on Tuesday right after solid labour market data.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

British retail sales jumped unexpectedly in April, official data showed on Friday. read more

The pound was flat against the U.S. dollar at $1.247, after rising 1.7% this week from 2.3% the week ending on December 18, 2020.

GBPweekly

"UK retail sales have come in a little better than expected and break/suspend the narrative that the cost of living squeeze is large enough to derail the Bank of England tightening cycle." ING analysts said.

This week's data showed Britain's jobless rate hitting a 48-year low in the first three months of 2022. Consumer price inflation rose 9% in April, while a Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 9.1%. read more

According to Unicredit analysts, long-term models suggest the British currency is undervalued against the dollar and the euro, but "less aggressive BoE, focusing more on UK GDP growth concerns, might weigh on sterling."

They expect the BoE to hike rates much less than the forward rate, creating a "repricing risk for the GBP, as long as investors further scale back rate-hike expectations."

However, the central bank's chief economist, Huw Pill, said on Friday the BoE would need to raise interest rates further to combat the risk of self-perpetuating price rises. read more

Sterling rose 0.2% against the euro to 84.71 pence, though ING analysts said it may find it hard to extend its gains.

"New-found hawkishness at the ECB means that EUR/GBP may struggle to sustain a move below 0.8450 before returning to 0.8600," they said.

The pound has been showing a high correlation with risky assets, while their outlook remains challenging in the face of central banks' tightening and risks of economic slowdown.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.