Stocks, currencies mark positive start to year; Lira volatile

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit three-week highs and currencies also began the year on a firmer footing on Monday, with the volatile Turkish lira last trading almost 2% higher against a weaker dollar.

After ending 2021 down about 4.5%, MSCI's index of EM stocks (.MSCIEF) was up 0.2% in thin trading with some markets, including China, closed for New Year holiday. Its currency counterpart (.MIEM00000CUS) inched up 0.1%.

Turkey's lira rallied as much as 3%, reversing an early drop of up to 5% - continuing the volatility of recent weeks. Data on Monday showed inflation soared to a 19-year high beyond 36% last month. read more

The currency, which hit record lows on policy missteps and was the worst performing EM currency last year with a 44% slide, was last trading at 13 to the dollar.

Meanwhile, investors were also on the lookout for an announcement from embattled property developer China Evergrande (3333.HK). Its shares were halted for trade pending "inside information", the company said. read more

Default worries saw shares of Evergrande, which has about $300 billion in liabilities, tumble last year and hit the wider property sector.

South Africa's rand was on course for its best session in two months, while falling oil prices and geopolitical tension kept the Russian rouble's gains in check.

The rouble has been under increased pressure since October on rising tensions with the West regarding its military build-up near Ukraine.

Brazil's real fell almost 1% with investors watching headlines around President Jair Bolsonaro's health after he was hospitalized on Sunday with an obstructed gut.

Bolsonaro may need surgery for the latest complication from a 2018 stabbing while on his presidential campaign. He faces elections this year with his leftist rival and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva gaining popularity while Bolsonaro's slides amid his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. read more

In Mexico investors look forward to new central bank chief Victoria Rodriguez's first monetary policy meeting next month to gauge her stance on the pace of interest rate hikes in Mexico.

"The new Governor will face the challenge of bringing inflation back to its target of 3% in the monetary policy horizon, leading up to 2023; of keeping Banxico independent from the potential pressures of the government," said Citigroup strategists.

Chile's peso spiked 13% higher in the opening minute on Monday before trading back at levels closer to its last close. It was last up 0.3% at 851.0 per U.S. dollar. A central bank poll showed interest rates in the country hitting 5%, while data separately showed Chile's economic activity jumped 14.3% in November compared to the same period a year earlier.

Among stocks, lender Banco Inter (BIDI3.SA) led Brazil's Bovespa (.BVSP) higher after it announced a buy-back.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1408 GMT:

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

