Stocks, FX regain some ground after sharp declines

BUCHAREST, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks recovered somewhat on Friday from a sharp sell-off in the previous session after Russia invaded Ukraine, as markets awaited further developments on the conflict.

Global equity markets rose on Friday, taking some hope in coordinated Western sanctions against Russia, and indices in Warsaw (.WIG20) and Budapest (.BUX) gained more than 5%, after posting their steepest declines in two years on Thursday.

Bucharest (.BETI) rose 2.6% and Prague (.PX) gained 2.3%.

Analysts warned that sentiment was fragile due to worries that the fallout from the invasion will add to inflationary pressures via higher energy costs and drag on growth. Central banks around the region have already delivered sharp rate rises since last year to quell inflation at multi-year highs.

Among currencies, the Hungarian forint had risen 0.9% against the euro to 368.05 by 1041 GMT, and the Polish zloty led gains with a 1.1% rise.

The two currencies saw their biggest one-day drop in over a decade in the previous session.

"With commodity prices rising sharply and the forint depreciating significantly, the probability of inflation rising even more than we expect has increased," Morgan Stanley said.

"The (central bank) NBH has not made any statement yet but we currently expect it to stick to its plan for further tightening ahead despite the sharp increase in uncertainty and the deterioration in the growth outlook."

Most of central Europe's countries border Ukraine and countries like Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia have been taking in people fleeing the conflict. read more

While markets calmed somewhat on Friday, Commerzbank said it estimated the next wave of euro and CEE weakness in markets could come if Russia retaliated by cutting off gas supplies.

"CEE would be affected more notably than the euro. It is not just about the geographical vicinity to the theatre of war but also about where gas shortages are most likely to occur if Europe was increasingly dependent on uncertain LNG imports,” it said.

Amid other trading, the Czech crown , which had weakened less than peers on Thursday, was up 0.2% and still near the 25 per euro level it hit in the previous session. The Romanian leu was steady.

Bank CSOB estimated that if Czech inflation would be pushed higher by 2-3 percentage points by the economic fallout of the conflict, then it could cut up to 1.5 percentage points off economic growth.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

