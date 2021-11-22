Stocks slide again; Turkish lira looks to snap losing rally

Summary EM stock index slides for fourth straight session

Lira firms to 11.1 a dollar

Polish zloty at 12-year lows amid Belarus migrant crisis

Brussels considers withholding funds from Poland and Hungary

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares fell for a fourth straight session on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and some hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on risk appetite, while Turkey's lira firmed after plumbing record lows.

MSCI's index of EM shares (.MSCIEF) hit a two-week low, down 0.4%, with Hong Kong, India and Taiwan bourses pulled lower by tech names. Losses outside Asia included Russia (.IMOEX) and Middle East (.TASI), (.DFMGI).

Mainland China stocks, however, rose on policy easing expectations.

Austria's fourth national lockdown to stem COVID-19 infections, and Germany warning it may follow suit, had investors worried about the economic fallout. read more

Meanwhile, Fed policymakers such as Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Governor Christopher Waller are publicly debating whether U.S. stimulus should be tapered faster as inflation surges. read more

Massive stimulus from major central banks had helped inflows into emerging market assets through the COVID-19 pandemic. With many EM central banks hiking rates aggressively, interest rate differentials with developed markets had kept EM currencies attractive for carry trade.

But rate hikes in the United State could reduce that appeal.

"If tapering seems more urgent now, that suggests that, not too late in 2022, the greenback will once again enjoy a positive carry," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank.

"That means we might see further U.S. dollar strength."

LIRA FIRMS

However, EM currencies broadly steadied on Monday after a painful week on the back of dollar gains, and growth and inflation concerns.

Turkey's lira firmed 0.7% to 11.1 per dollar after dropping almost 14% in the past 10 sessions. Data on Monday showed Turkish consumer confidence tumbled to record lows, reflecting the pain of the lira selloff to all-time lows. read more

The Russian rouble firmed with oil recovering from seven-week lows. But the Kremlin's accusation that Western nations were whipping up tensions in Ukraine kept sentiment in check.

In central and eastern Europe, the Polish zloty was not far off 12-year lows hit on Friday against the euro. read more

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned on Sunday that the migrant crisis on the Belarus border may be a prelude to "something much worse", and Poland's border guard said Belarusian forces were still ferrying migrants to the frontier.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has started a long-awaited probe into whether Poland and Hungary should continue to receive billions of euros from the EU budget. read more

With consumer confidence in Hungary also sliding, the forint failed to capitalise on the euro's weakness. read more

Strains hit CEE currencies

