Stora Enso profit more than halves on weak demand, high costs















April 25 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso (STERV.HE) reported a 53% slump in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, citing cost pressures and a weakening packaging market.

"Demand for most of our products is weak or weakening and market uncertainties are persisting," Chief Executive Annica Bresky said in a statement.

Stora Enso posted a quarterly operational profit of 234 million euros ($258.50 million) against 503 million euros booked for the first three months of 2022.

The company has seen slower pulp market activity in China along with global inventories reaching "very high levels" at the end of the quarter, Bresky added.

Last week Stora Enso cut its full-year guidance, saying soaring costs would result in operational profit falling by more than half for 2023, compared to 1.89 billion euros reported for 2022.

($1 = 0.9052 euros)

Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











