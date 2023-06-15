Stora Enso to restructure, cut 1,150 jobs















COPENHAGEN, June 15 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso (STERV.HE) will restructure to increase its profitability and competitiveness, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Together with previously initiated negotiations at its packaging materials division, the restructuring will reduce the workforce by about 1,150 employees, Stora Enso said.

The restructuring will reduce the company's annual sales by about 380 million euros ($410.67 million), based on figures from last year, while its operational profit (EBIT) is expected to increase by about 110 million euros per year, it added.

The group will book a non-cash impairment of about 130 million euros related to the planned closures, it said.

($1 = 0.9253 euros)

Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik











