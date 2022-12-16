Strong ECB statement equivalent to a bigger rate hike, Holzmann says

[1/2] The building of the European Central Bank (ECB) is seen amid a fog before the monthly news conference following the ECB's monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt, Germany December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay















VIENNA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's message that it is serious about fighting inflation was a strong signal equivalent to a bigger increase in interest rates, ECB hawk Robert Holzmann said on Friday.

"It is a toughly hawkish statement that for me is equivalent to the 75 (basis-point increase previously suggested)," Holzmann told a news conference. The ECB raised rates by 50 basis points and signalled it would do the same at future meetings.

