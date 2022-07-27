Strong results boost European shares ahead of Fed meeting; LVMH slides
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 27 (Reuters) - European shares inched up on Wednesday following strong results from Britain's Reckitt Benckiser and Russia-exposed lender UniCredit, while a drop in heavyweight luxury stock LVMH capped gains.
The STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.2%, but investors were cautious amid Europe's energy supply worries with focus also on the U.S. Federal Reserve for clues on the path of future rate hikes.
The Fed is expected to hike its key interest rate by 75 basis points. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Italy's MIB index (.FTMIB) jumped 1%, leading gains among regional peers. Shares of UniCredit (CRDI.MI) rose 6.8% as the lender raised its 2022 outlook after a strong second quarter. read more
France's CAC 40 (.FCHI) index fell 0.1% as LVMH (LVMH.PA) lost 2.0%. LVMH struck a cautious note on the pace of recovery in the key Chinese market after lockdowns in China hit Asian revenue. read more
Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L), maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products, rose 6% as it raised its full-year revenue forecast after steep price hikes helped it beat second-quarter sales expectations.
However, a 3.4% slide in miner Rio Tinto (RIO.L), after a drop in first-half profit, capped gains on London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE).
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.