Suedzucker quarterly profit leaps as sugar sector recovers

HAMBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - German food group Suedzucker (SZUG.DE) reported a 90% jump in third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, largely driven by its sugar business.

In an advance earnings release, Suedzucker said operating profit in the three months to Nov. 30 rose 90% year on year to 126 million euros ($141.90 million) on sales up 17% at 2.04 billion euros.

“The significant improvement in the group’s operating result is mainly driven by the sugar segment,” the company said.

Suedzucker, the operations of which range from processed foods such as pizza to food ingredients and bioethanol fuel, said its sugar business swung to about a 9 million euro operating profit from a 28 million euro loss in the same period last year.

"The improvement in the sugar sector is largely due to higher sugar prices and good sugar demand,” a Suedzucker spokesman told Reuters.

“Sugar prices in the previous two years were somewhat disastrous, but the picture has improved with European supply and demand in better balance.”

Sugar futures hit 4-1/2 year highs in October.

Those factors also prompted Suedzucker to raise its sales forecast.

"After nine months we have a better view on the current fiscal (position) to tighten the range of our earnings forecast,” the spokseman said.

Suedzucker expects full year sales of between 7.3 billion and 7.5 billion euros, up from its previous forecast of 7.1 billion to 7.3 billion euros. Group operating profit is expected at 320 million to 380 million euros, up from 300 million to 400 million euros forecast previously.

“Sugar demand is positive despite the impact of the pandemic," the spokesman said. "However, there are still sectors, such as hotels and restaurants, which are suffering.

“But overall sugar sales are stable and we are seeing the public acting more responsibly and not ... undertaking the panic buying which took place when there were previous fears about lockdowns. This is better for us than if the public make large purchases and then stop buying to use up their supplies.”

Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman

