Supply crunch holds nickel near 11-year highs

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Nickel prices rose on Wednesday and hovered around 11-year highs as a supply shortage forced traders to pay huge premiums to get their hands on metal.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1% at $22,290 a tonne at 1158 GMT after reaching $22,935 on Jan 14.

Used in stainless steel and for batteries for electric vehicles, nickel is up around 7% this year after rising 25% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.

With exchange stockpiles falling, the tom/next and cash-to-three-month spreads surged to their highest in more than 10 years on Tuesday, prompting the LME to say it was monitoring the market. Premiums eased on Wednesday. ,

"We're bullish for nickel," said Sucden analyst Geordie Wilkes. "We could see some softness in the near term but that's nothing to worry about when you look at the fundamentals."

INVENTORIES: Stocks in LME-registered warehouses have fallen to 94,830 tonnes from more than 260,000 tonnes in April. Inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses, at 4,711 tonnes, are near record lows. ,

CHINA: The central bank of China, the biggest metals consumer, will roll out more policy measures to stabilise the economy, vice governor Liu Guoqiang said. read more

ALUMINIUM: LME aluminium was up 0.3% at $3,034 a tonne after reaching $3,049, the highest since Oct 21. Prices are up 8% percent this year after rising 42% in 2021.

Higher power prices have forced smelters to cut output, tightening the market.

"The past three months saw a ~800kt/y of European smelting capacity curtailed, with up to 1.2Mt/y of smelting capacity at risk over the next few months," said analysts at Citi.

"We are very bullish aluminium and copper over the medium term," they said.

TIN: LME tin was flat at $42,295 a tonne after touching an all-time high of $2,400. Prices are up 8.5% this year after rising 92% in 2021.

Indonesia, the second biggest producer, has yet to issue any permits to export tin in 2022 via ICDX, one of its commodity exchanges, an bourse official said.

OTHER METALS: LME copper was up 1.2% at $9,788.50 a tonne, zinc was 0.1% higher at $3,570.50 and lead rose 1.1% to $2,348.

Reporting by Peter Hobson, Editing by Louise Heavens Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru

