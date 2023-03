China's CATL sells $405 mln stake in Australian lithium miner Pilbara

, article with image

Deals category · March 2, 2023 · 2:37 AM UTC · undefined ago · undefined ago

CATL , the world's largest battery maker, has sold its nearly 5% stake in Australian lithium producer Pilbara Minerals Ltd for A$601 million ($406 million), according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.