Swedish apartment prices up 1% Dec-Feb - Maklarstatistik















STOCKHOLM, March 8 (Reuters) - The price of apartments in Sweden rose by 1% in the three month period between December and February compared to the previous three months, while single-family homes remained unchanged, figures from an association of real estate agents showed on Wednesday.

The price of apartments were down by 11% compared with the same period a year earlier, while single-family homes declined by 13%.

Swedish house prices started to fall last year after the central bank abruptly began hiking rates after almost eight years of zero or negative interest rates.

(This story has been corrected to remove percentage figure to make clear single-family home prices were unchanged sequentially in paragraph 1)

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard











