Swedish business, consumer sentiment slides further in September

Christmas shoppers maintain social distancing as they ride on escalators in Emporia shopping centre in Malmo, Sweden, December 20, 2020. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN.

STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sentiment among households and businesses in Sweden darkened further in September from an already low level, data from the NIER think tank showed on Wednesday.

Consumer confidence fell to 49.7 points in September from a revised 57.8 points in the previous month.

The overall sentiment index fell to 90.8 points from 97.2 points.

"All sectors contributed to the decline with retailers and households falling most," the NIER said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.