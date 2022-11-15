Swedish c.bank's Floden: we need to deal with the core inflation pressure















STOCKHOLM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Riksbank needs to deal with underlying price pressure in Sweden, Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Tuesday.

"Inflation has been a bit mixed. Underlying inflation is important here and what we got today was higher than our forecast," he told reporters.

"That points to the fact that there is an underlying inflation pressure that we need to deal with."

Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard











