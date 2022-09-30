Swedish c.bank's Jansson says strong argument for expecting inflation to fall back















STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Inflation in Sweden, running at 9.0% in August should start to fall back soon, though it is impossible to say exactly when it will return to the central bank's 2% target, Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Friday.

Energy prices look to have peaked, interest rates are rising and there is a clear fiscal and monetary policy framework to operate in.

"All these together mean that there is a good argument and opportunity for us to get control of this in the period ahead," Jansson said during a speech.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Johan Ahlander











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.