Swedish central bank to end Ukraine agreement on Dec. 21















OSLO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank said on Wednesday it will end a foreign exchange agreement with its Ukrainian counterpart (NBU) on Dec. 21.

"The demand for exchanging hryvnia has declined substantially now and NBU has therefore announced that they wish to cancel the agreements with the Riksbank and other European central banks," the Swedish Riksbank said in a statement.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto











