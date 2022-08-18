Swedish economic growth set to slow significantly - finance minister

Swedish Minister for Enterprise and Innovation Mikael Damberg delivers his speech during the opening ceremony in Hamburg of the Dan Tysk offshore wind farm, located 70 km (43.5 miles) west of the German island of Sylt in the North Sea, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

STOCKHOLM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Swedish economic growth is expected to slow significantly during the second half of the year as high inflation hampers economic activity, Sweden's finance minister said on Thursday.

"We are approaching tougher times and a low growth phase," Finance Minister Mikael Damberg told a new conference.

