Swedish manufacturing activity fell in Sept - Silf/Swedbank















STOCKHOLM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Activity in Sweden's manufacturing sector contracted for the first time since the pandemic-hit summer of 2020 in September, compilers Silf and Swedbank said on Monday.

The purchasing managers index (PMI) was at 49.2 points in the month from a downwardly revised 50.2 points in August.

The sub-index for new orders was the biggest contributor to the dip, with delivery times and production also having a negative effect.

The sub-index for raw materials and input goods rose 10 points to 71.7 points, the highest since June.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Philippa Fletcher











