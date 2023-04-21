Swedish Riksbank board to have only 5 members after Ohlsson leaves















STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank will have only five rate-setters from June, the General Council overseeing the Riksbank said on Friday after it decided not to replace Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson, who is stepping down.

The Riksbank's policy-setting committee was in any case set to be cut to five members from the current six by 2028 under a new law, and the General Council said it had chosen to implement the policy this year.

"The executive board will therefore consist of five members with effect from 1 July 2023," the General Council said in a statement.

Ohlsson, a policy hawk, said in March he would step down from the rate-setting committee of the Riksbank after eight years as a deputy governor.

His term was due to run out in January 2026.

Ohlsson will not participate in the next policy meeting on April 25, the result of which is published the following day.

Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.