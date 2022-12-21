Swedish think tank NIER predicts economy will contract by 1.1% in 2023

Woman strolls through the Sodermalm area of Stockholm, Sweden October 22, 2020. Amir Nabizadeh/TT News Agency via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will likely contract next year as high inflation and rising interest rates weigh on households and businesses, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday.

The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country's economy to contract by 1.1% in 2023 against a fall of 0.1% seen in NIER's September forecast.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks